Daddy’s Country Kitchen
FOOD
Famous Wings
- Single Order (10)$13.99
10 piece wings, celery, 1 dressing
- Double Order (20)$24.99
20 piece wings, celery, 2 dressings
- Family Order (50)$60.99
50 piece wings, celery, 5 dressings
- Tailgate Order (100)$120.99
100 piece wings, celery, 10 dressings
- 6 Piece Combo Meal$9.99
6 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing
- 10 Piece Combo Meal$14.50
10 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing
- Wing Philly Combo$15.99
Baskets
French Fries
- Wing Max Tots$12.99
Classic Crinkle fries topped with melted shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, Buffalo or teriyaki fried chicken, drizzled with ranch
- Classic Crinkle Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Classic Crinkle Fries with melted shredded cheese
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.49
Classic Crinkle Fries with melted shredded cheese and crumbled bacon
- Seasoned Fries$4.49
Classic Crinkle Fries tossed in flavor
- Wing Max Fries$10.99
Appetizers
- Mia's Sampler$10.99
Sampler platter of cheese sticks(2), jalapeño popppers (2), fried green beans, crinkle fries, and one chicken finger, served with ranch and marinara sauce
- Chicken Finger Plate$10.99
3 All white meat chicken tenders and fries, tossed or original, served with one dipping sauce
- Potato Skins$7.25
Four potato skins stuffed with bacon and cheese, served with 1 sour cream
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.25
6 Jalapeño Poppers, 1 horseradish dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 cheese sticks, served with 1 marinara sauce
- Loaded Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, queso, jalapeños, lettuce,tomato, and olives, served with 1 sour cream and 1 salsa
- Chips & Queso$7.99
Tortilla chips and white queso, served with 2 Salsa
Salads
- House Salad$4.25
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, served with one dressing
- Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, onion, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon bits, served with 2 dressings
- Fried Chicken Salad$11.25
Breaded fried chicken sliced, and served over our house salad, served with 2 dressings
Dinners
- Teriyaki Chicken$11.99
Grilled Chicken in Mia's homemade Teriyaki sauce, served with mixed vegetables, and white rice or fries
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$11.99
Served with garlic bread and a house salad
- Baked Tilapia$10.49
Tilapia, tomato, onion, and green pepper, baked in butter and cheese, served with garlic bread and rice
- Half Dozen Fried Shrimp$9.99
Served with French fries and cocktail sauce
- Dozen Fried Shrimp$14.99
Served with french fries and cocktail sauce
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.99
Flame grilled beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries
- Cheeseburger$9.49
Flame grilled beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served with fries
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Flame grilled beef patty, topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries
- Grilled Steak & Cheese$9.99
Grilled Shaved steak and onions, melted cheese, on a sub roll, served with fries
- Grilled Reuben$8.99
Grilled thinly sliced corned beef, topped with sauerkraut and 1000 island, melted cheese, on rye bread. Served with fries
- French Dip$7.99
Grilled sliced roast beef, served on a sub roll, side of Au Jus, served with a side of fries
- BLT$7.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast, served with side of fries
- Club Sandwich$9.99
Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on toast. Side of fries
- Deli Ham Griller$7.99
Grilled ham and cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast. Served with fries
- Deli Turkey Griller$7.99
Grilled Turkey and cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast, served with side of fries.
